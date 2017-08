× Next CPD entrance exam: December 16

The Chicago Police Department announced, it will hold another police entrance exam in four months.

The department is trying to add nearly 1,000 officers over the course of two years; and to stay ahead of retirements, CPD will test new applicants December 16th.

Almost 9,000 qualified candidates came out of April’s exam. The department is hoping for a comparable turnout in December.

CPD starts taking applications next Tuesday.