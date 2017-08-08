Nancy Armour talks Cubs & NFL on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The junction of two major sports seasons is upon us.

As the Cubs are making a charge for their third-consecutive playoff appearance, the Bears are getting ready to face another team for the first time in the 2017 season.

Both of those squads, along with the rest of the NFL for this year, were part of Nancy Armour's most recent visit to Sports Feed on Tuesday night.

The USA Today columnist spoke about an eventful Cubs win over the Giants Monday night, the team's prospects for the rest of the year, along with the Bears quarterback situation with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch all of Nancy's conversation on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.