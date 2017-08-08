Midday Fix: Sanem’s wardrobe transformation tips

Sanem D’Angelo

Sanem’s Tips:

The Blazer:

A wardrobe staple. It’s not your “suit” jacket you wear to the office anymore. Before getting rid of this piece, follow these fashion tips. Wear it casually with a graphic tee and a pencil skirt or skinny jeans. Styling tips to make it more casual: Cuff the sleeves, ruche the sleeve, don’t button it and pop the collar. Option 2, alter your blazer. Your seamstress will be your new best friend. Alter it and turn it into a vest.

The Patchwork Trend:

Its quirky, whimsical and a great statement piece. Here’s an affordable solution to achieve the trend.

A denim jacket that I’ve had a part of my wardrobe for almost 20 years is given a new look by adding patches to it. You can order an assortment of patches from Amazon for under $12.00. You can find them at H&M, Target. Even the craft store. Place them on the garment and figure out where you would want them. After you chose the exact spot, iron away.

Frayed Hem:

Things you’ll need: A pair of jeans, fabric scissors, chalk, seam ripper.

Altering the Infinity Scarf:

Take an infinity scarf and give it a new life by altering it into a regular scarf. This way it will not create bulk on your chest and it will lay nicer, too. The only time I like wearing an infinity scarf is during the winter. I don’t mind the bulk under my neck. Plus, it helps block the wind.