Lunchbreak: Zucchini and tomato tart with goat cheese custard

Executive Chef Heather Terhune

Tre Rivali

200 N. Broadway

Milwaukee, WI

(414) 291-3971

www.trerivalirestaurant.com/

The Outsider

310 East Chicago Street, 9th Floor

Milwaukee, WI

(414) 291-3980

www.outsiderrooftop.com/

Zucchini and Tomato Tart with Goat Cheese Custard

Makes one 11-inch tart

Crust

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, cubed

1/2 tsp salt

2 egg yolks

3 Tbs water

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the dry ingredients into a bowl and cut in the butter using a fork or pastry blender until the butter is incorporated and the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Combine the yolks and water in a small bowl, and add to the flour mixture combining until it forms a dough. It will be crumbly. Crumble the dough evenly into an 11-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. It can be square round or rectangular (11×8). Press evenly into the bottom, up the sides and into the corners, and trim off any excess dough. Using a fork, prick all over. Line the pastry crust with a double thickness of foil and add baking weights or dry beans to weigh down the crust. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove the foil and pie weights, and set aside while you make the filling.

Tart

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

4 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

2 whole eggs

zest of one lemon

2 Tbs fresh basil, chopped

2 Tbs fresh thyme, chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

3 medium-sized zucchini

1 pint heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half

additional kosher salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Stir together the ricotta, goat cheese, sour cream, eggs, lemon zest, herbs, salt and pepper in a small bowl until fully combined. Set aside. Trim the ends of the zucchini and, using a vegetable peeler, cut them lengthwise into long, thin strips. (Alternatively, you could use a sharp chef’s knife to cut them into 1/4-inch rounds.) Place the zucchini and tomatoes in a large bowl with the olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss to distribute the seasoning. Pour the custard mixture into the prepared crust and arrange the zucchini-tomato mixture atop the custard until it is covered. Bake the tart until the custard is set and deeply browned, and the zucchini and tomatoes have softened and browned at the edges, about 25-30 minutes. Allow the tart to cool slightly before cutting. Serve warm or at room temperature and top with additional fresh herbs if desired. This can be made the day before and will store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.