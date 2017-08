Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Vietnam Veteran in Hammond, Ind., had a day he's not likely to forget.

Former Army Ranger Kurtis Koch received a surprise visit from U.S. Sen Todd Young, R-Ind., who presented him with a Bronze Star.

Koch's wife worked with the senator's office to have the medal issued in time for her husband's birthday next week.

But the humble veteran asked the senator to remember those he called "real heroes."