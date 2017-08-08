Kids show off dream city models at Project Pipeline Architecture Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Engineers-in-the-making unveiled their visions for the city over the weekend.

The Illinois chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects runs the Project Pipeline Architecture Camp at the Illinois Institute of Technology, which provides underserved students the chance to work with architects and other professionals in the building industry.

For Project Pipeline director, Oswaldo Ortega, the program has had a lasting impact on the junior builders.

"It teaches them that they can be active participants in their own environments, in their own neighborhoods. It teaches them that they don't have to wait until tomorrow... that today they can go out there and change their own neighborhoods and environments," Ortega said.

Project Pipeline has already hosted 150 students this year.