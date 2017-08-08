Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Morning News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Watch Live
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
67°
67°
Low
63°
High
82°
Wed
65°
84°
Thu
67°
84°
Fri
63°
82°
See complete forecast
‘I want your text’: Pat and Mike read your messages
Posted 7:46 AM, August 8, 2017, by
WGN Web Desk
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
Moscow Mules served in copper mugs could be poisonous
10 Illinois communities make list of 100 safest cities in America
Man charged in shooting death of wife, 15-year-old sister-in-law
Latest News
Next CPD entrance exam: December 16
Hackers demand millions in ransom for stolen HBO data
Affluent San Francisco street sells for $90K. Homeowners aren’t happy
Sculpture at Disney World honors 2-year-old boy killed by alligator
Morning News
Want a WGN Morning News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Enter here!
Trending
Family releases last text of teen electrocuted in bathtub while charging phone
Dean's List
Trending
Jimmy Kimmel’s baby is all smiles and ‘doing great’ after health scare
Courtesy Desk
Romantic advice from the men of WGN Morning News
Midday News
Submit your questions to WGN Morning News’ ‘Ask the Expert’ segment
Trending
Texas veteran’s dying wish is for you to give him a call
News
Trending
Teacher under fire after making obscene gesture at White House during trip with students
News
Did Trump threaten Scarborough, Brzezinski with National Enquirer story?
News
Should you outsource your work wardrobe?
Morning News
Must Watch
News
We got a new set! No, really. Pat and Paul take us on a tour to show off all of the ‘improvements’
News
Handcuffs couldn’t stop Oklahoma man from proposing to his girlfriend
News
Madigan changes course, will hold vote on tax plan Sunday
News
Sunny skies on Sunday, but temperatures will drop
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.