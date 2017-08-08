× Horchata Frappuccino is Starbucks’ newest drink

CHICAGO — Forget about the Unicorn Frappuccino, there’s a new drink on the Starbucks menu– the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino.

Horchata is a classic milk drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. It’s popular in Mexico and Central America.

Starbucks has its own version with an icy blend of almond milk, sweet cinnamon syrup, coffee, ice, whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.

The chain said it’s the perfect drink to end summer and welcome fall.