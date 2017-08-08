Hidden camera found in suburban Walgreens bathroom

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are looking for whoever installed a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom at a suburban Walgreen’s.

The Daily Herald reports it was discovered on Friday at the store on East Oakton Street in Des Plaines.

The store manager noticed it because it was designed to look like an electrical outlet and was attached to the wall by velcro.

The camera had motion detectors and a small memory card inside.

Police think it was up for about two days before being discovered.

42.024748 -87.878018