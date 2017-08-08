FeedonThis: Buy or sell Cutler being better than Glennon…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Back in March, the Bears determined they'd be better going with another option than Jay Cutler as their quarterback for the 2017 season.

That better option was Mike Glennon, whom the Bears signed as essentially a one-year fill-in before Mitchell Trubisky takes over the job.

Now that Cutler is back in the NFL with the Dolphins, will he have a more productive season than the man that was brought in to replace him in Chicago?

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman bought or sold that notion on "Chicago Sports Exchange" on Sports Feed Tuesday night. They also debated whether receiver Tanner Gentry could crack the roster and if Javier Baez is the most exciting Cubs player to watch.

Their buying and selling is part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.



Speaking of Bears quarterbacks, what might end up happening with Mitchell Trubisky in his rookie year?

This figures to be a discussion that will be had multiple times over the next few weeks and perhaps months as the team's season progresses.

Before his first preseason game on Thursday, Jarrett and Josh took some time to discuss Trubisky's transition to the NFL on Sports Feed.

Watch that discussion above.



With ever start, Jake Arrieta is turning back the clock two years on the mound.

The pitcher now has a 2.18 ERA since the start of July and has a 4-2 record for a Cubs team thats climbed its way back into first place in the NL Central.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the pitcher's recent success in the video above.