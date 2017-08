× FBI captures suspect in Minnesota wanted for Chicago murder

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The FBI has captured the suspect in a south Chicago murder last year.

Shaqir Mustapha, 20, was wanted in connection with the murder of Jeremy Ray.

Authorities said he was one of two people who opened fire on Ray last June, as he stood on South Brandon Avenue.

Fbi agents arrested Mustapha in Brooklyn Park, Minn., about 20 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

He is now being held in a Minneapolis Jail.