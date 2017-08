Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSWEGO, Ill. – One of our August Early Morning Heroes, Mike Pavlacka, is a proud firefighter for the Oswego fire department. Early mornings and long shifts do not faze Pavlacka as he gears up to help those in need. We surprised him one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.