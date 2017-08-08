CNN’s Van Jones is in town for what he calls a social and cultural “revival” at Chicago Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL-- On Tuesday, August 8th, the WE RISE Tour powered by #LoveArmy in partnership with Roc Nation, will visit the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL.

The stop is part of a 14-city tour that aims to address the current divisive climate in American and engage local communities and changemakers to help address some of the most pressing issues facing America -- including climate justice, criminal justice reform and equal access to opportunities in tech. 100% of net ticket proceeds will go to Van Jones’ nonprofit, the Dream Corps, its initiatives, and local partner charities.

What: Van Jones’ WE RISE TOUR powered by #LoveArmy. Van will discuss closing prison doors and opening doors of opportunity.

Who:

• Van Jones, CNN commentator and president of Dream Corps

• Bastian Lehmann, CEO of Postmates

• Tamar Mannasseh, President and Founder of MASK

• Father Michael Pfleger, Roman Catholic priest and a social activist

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 -- doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm

Where: The Chicago Theatre, 175 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60601

To RSVP: RSVP to WeRiseRSVP@MWW.com