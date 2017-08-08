× Chicago named ‘Restaurant City of the Year’ by Bon Appétit

CHICAGO — Chicago’s status as a world-class culinary city received recognition yet again as Bon Appétit named it the “2017 Restaurant City of the Year.”

“Where other cities fall into soulless trend cycles, Chicago has a way of generating distinctively personal restaurants,” Chicago native Julia Kramer wrote in the article announcing the magazine’s pick.

One way the magazine says Chicago stands out is how it dominates both fine dining at high-end spots like Alinea and Smyth, and neighborhood destinations like Mi Tocaya.

Bon Appétit goes on to single out some of the established All Stars as well as innovative upstarts setting up shop in Chicago, many of which made its list of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America. Among them is Elske in West Town, which received three stars from Phil Vettel for its highly creative, labor-intensive dishes.

So no matter what you have an appetite for, Chicago is clearly a city that’s full of tasty options – with more opening every day.