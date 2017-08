× Chicago man suing Dunkin’ Donuts over “fake” blueberries

CHICAGO — A man from Chicago is suing Dunkin’ Donuts claiming their blueberry doughnuts do not contain real blueberries.

In his class-action suit, he said he bought the donuts last December on Wabash Avenue in the South Loop.

DNA Info reports that more than 100 people in Illinois are part of the suit.

Dunkin’ Donuts is not commenting on the pending litigation.

The suit seeks more than $5 million in damages and fees.