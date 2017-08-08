Best viewing spots to watch 1st total solar eclipse in 38 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The total solar eclipse is just two weeks away!

On Monday, August 21, the moon will move in front of the sun and block it completely. According to NASA, this will be the first total eclipse visible in the continental U.S. in 38 years.

From Chicago, you will be able to see a partial eclipse, but if you're interested in watching the total eclipse, you'll have to go to one of the spots in the path of totality -- the closest of which is in the Carbondale area.

In fact, the Carbondale area is actually the spot where the sun will be completely covered by the moon for the longest period of time; About two minutes and 40 seconds.

There's about a 75-mile area around Carbondale where you'll get to see the full eclipse, and officials are estimating that up to 200,000 people will travel to the region to see it.

If you're planning to head down to Carbondale -- it's about 330 miles south -- and want to avoid driving, Greyhound has three daily stops in Carbondale and Amtrak is offering an "Amtrak Eclipse Express" train that will leave from Union Station. Tickets are expected to sell-out quickly, so make sure you book yours soon.

For more information on traveling down south to see the eclipse, visit the Illinois Department of Transportation website.

Don't worry if you can't make it down to see the total eclipse, there are still plenty of events happening in the city where you can watch a partial eclipse.

The Adler Planetarium will be hosting a free eclipse block party and Daley Plaza will also have a satellite eclipse viewing party, where you can get your very own solar eclipse glasses.

Be sure to check out health and safety tips for viewing if you plan on watching the solar eclipse. This is something you won't want to miss!

For more information and planned events, go to: