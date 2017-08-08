× Suspect in custody after 2 stabbed in Northerly Island, police say

CHICAGO — A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed Tuesday evening in Northerly Island, police said.

Police said the two were stabbed around 9:30 p.m. A Dropkick Murphys and Rancid concert was taking place in the area.

The victims were in an argument with a male inside of a bar area that spilled out into the concert venue, police said. The offender pulled out a knife and stabbed the male victim, 29, in the face and neck. The offender also stabbed a female victim, 34, in the abdomen, police said.

Police said the victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Charges are pending.