A woman who killed her 4-year-old daughter wants to go free.

Maggie Webber was murdered at her grandmother's townhouse in Bloomingdale in November of 2014.

Her mother Marci was tried and found not guilty by reason of insanity, and was committed to a mental center.

She says she's better now; and the Chicago Tribune reports, she’ll face another hearing next month on her request for release from the center.