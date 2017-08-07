× Lawsuit claims Usher didn’t tell woman about having herpes

NEW YORK — A woman spoke out on Monday about her lawsuit accusing Usher of not telling her he had herpes before they had sexual intercourse.

Attorney Lisa Bloom filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of Quantasia Sharpton, who claimed Usher never told her he had herpes, TMZ reports.

Two women and a man have claimed the singer did not disclose that he had the STD before having sexual contact with them.

The lawsuit is being filed in California where it is a misdemeanor to withhold that information from sexual partners.

Sharpton had a news conference where she said Usher picked her out of a crowd during a concert and later had sex with her, TMZ said.

Bloom said one of the three plaintiffs has tested positive for herpes. Sharpton said she tested negative for the disease but still feels violated, TMZ said.

Usher’s representatives have not responded to the claims.