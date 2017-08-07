Sports Feed’s 2017 Fantasy Football Preview with Andy Behrens and Mike Tagliere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The NFL Draft happened a few months ago back in Philadelphia - and it was important to both the team along with the fans.

The drafts that matter to fans will be coming up over the next months.

Those are the ones that will be made in fantasy sports bars and living rooms across the country. Winning doesn't matter in these selections, only the number of yards and points a player might accumulate.

That's Fantasy Football.

Players have been looking at the stats over the past month and looking at the situation their favorite players are in to see if they're worth grabbing in their league for 2017.

To help you with that, Sports Feed had the first annual Fantasy Football Preview Show. Andy Behrens of Yahoo Sports and Mike Tagliere of FantasyPros joined Jarrett Payton & Josh Frydman to discuss a host of players that players will be deciding on over the next few weeks.

To watch their segments on the show, click on the videos above or below.