Scott Merkin discusses the White Sox rebuild on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - If you looked back in April at the ideal situation for the White Sox in August, this may very well have been it.

The team, as expected, is only in competition for the worst record in the league and a potential No. 1 draft pick. Meanwhile trades of veteran players have left the farm systems stocked with talent for years to come.

In short, Rick Hahn has done his job.

On Monday's Sports Feed, Scott Merkin of MLB.com appeared on the show to discuss the rebuild in 2017 and what the future might hold for the team. He also talked about a number of young prospects on the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

