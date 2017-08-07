Revenge of the Nerd – Curtis Armstrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REVENGE OF THE NERD: Or . . . The Singular Adventures of the Man Who Would Be Booger - A whip-smart, self-effacing humor, Armstrong takes readers on a most unlikely journey—one nerd’s hilarious, often touching rise to the middle. He started his life as an outcast and matured into … well, an older, slightly paunchier, hopefully wiser outcast.

A legendary comedic second banana to a litany of major stars, Armstrong is forever cemented in the public imagination as Booger from “Revenge of the Nerds.” A classically trained actor, Curtis began his incredible 40-year career on stage but progressed rapidly to film and television. He was typecast early and it proved to be the best thing that could have happened. Throughout his lifelong career, Armstrong has starred alongside some of the biggest names in show business: Tom Cruise, John Cusack, Larry David, Bruce Willis, Jamie Fox, Cybil Shepard, Zooey Deschanel, Arnold Schwarzenegger, etc. The list goes on and on. And he’s got stories about all of them.

MORE ABOUT CURTIS ARMSTRONG

Curtis divided his early years between Detroit—a town apparently so nerdy that the word “nerd” was coined there in 1949—and Geneva, Switzerland, which by comparison, wasn’t nerdy at all. Following a childhood spent mainly between the covers of books, Armstrong studied at the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Michigan. After eight years of stage work in New York and around the country, Armstrong was cast in his first film, “Risky Business,” starring Tom Cruise. It was the beginning of a string of classic comedy films and television shows, including “Better Off Dead,” “One Crazy Summer,” TV’s “Moonlighting” and, most significantly, “Revenge of the Nerds,” in which he played the iconic role of Booger. Since then Armstrong has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows including, recently, “Supernatural” and “New Girl.” He co-created and co-hosted the hit comedy-reality show, “King of the Nerds,” which brought his nerd narrative full circle.

Event Info:

Tuesday August 8, 2017

“REVENGE OF THE NERD” Book signing / “REVENGE OF THE NERDS” (1984) 4K screening

Introduced by Author / Film star Curtis Armstrong

AMC Rosemont 18

9701 Bryn Mawr Ave.

Rosemont, IL 60017

Starting at 6pm