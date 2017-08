× Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 lanes, injuries reported

MINOOKA, Ill. – The westbound lanes of I-80 have been shut down near Minooka, Ill., due to a crash.

The crash happened near Ridge Road just before 7 p.m. It involved a car and two semi-trucks.

At least one person had to be airlifted from the scene, another person suffered minor injuries.

Crews are still working to clear the wreckage.