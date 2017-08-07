× Middle school teacher facing child pornography charges

LANSING, Ill. – A south suburban middle school teacher is facing child pornography charges.

Walter Clay, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of grooming and one count of indecent solicitation of a child, according to Lansing police.

Clay is a teacher at Coolidge Middle School in Phoenix, Ill.

Police were alerted to a possible inappropriate relationship with an underage girl last month, and a search of his social media accounts found evidence of child pornography.

Police also learned that when Clay’s wife first discovered evidence of the inappropriate relationship, she confronted Clay and he physically attacked her and tried to choke her. Claw was also charged with domestic battery.

Clay is due in court August 14.