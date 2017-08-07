Master Magician Dennis Watkins is Back with Another Amazing Trick!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Master Magician Dennis Watkins

Theatre at the Center in Munster

Saturday, August 19 – 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $30 Students $15

Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com

He's a third-generation magician and entertainer, Watkins has astonished audiences across the country for decades. He performs many of magic’s true classics that have been handed down in his family for generations. From card tricks to mind reading, audiences will be mystified by Watkins’ masterful skills. He also incorporates just the right blend of comedy to keep audiences laughing along in wonderment.

His show features some of the art’s quintessential mysteries s they were taught to him by his grandfather. Though they are time-tested classics, Watkins includes his own twists so everyone experiences the same wonders that audiences have reveled in for generations, while watching a show that is fresh, contemporary and absolutely mind-boggling.