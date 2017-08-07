Man with box cutter robbed woman on CTA Green Line, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man they said robbed a woman at a CTA train station.

Police released surveillance photos that were taken on a CTA Green Line train on July 24 around 9 a.m.

Police said the woman was on the train when she was approached by the offender near the Roosevelt stop.

The offender was armed with a box cutter and forcibly took the woman’s purse and then exited the train at the 43rd Street station.

Police describe the offender as a black male about 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8382.