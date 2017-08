CHICAGO — The former First-Daughter partied it up with her friends at Lollapalooza Friday night.

Malia, 19, was seen backstage and then came out with her friends to dance and roll around on the ground to the Killer’s set, according to TMZ.

This is not Malia’s first time at the music festival, and she made this one memorable by having a good time with her friends, rocking out in her hometown.

The reactions of the video of malia Obama dancing at a concert pisses me off. Like let her be, you GO GIRL, be wild & dance your heart out!! — samantha🌸 (@samanthareer) August 7, 2017