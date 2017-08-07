Lunchbreak: Muchacha salsa sloppy joes

Evelyn Rivera

Muchacha Salsa

www.muchacha.biz

Sloppy Muchacha

Ingredients:

1 lb. lean ground sirloin (preferably 90% lean)

One 16-ounce jar of mild Muchacha Salsa

1 tsp of Muchacha Salsa medium or 1/2 tsp of chili powder

3/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt (optional)

Directions:

Add ground beef to a skillet on low to medium heat setting and brown. (Optional: add salt as meat browns) Remove ground beef from stove top, drain it and then place in a crockpot. Stir 16 ounces of Muchacha Salsa and all other ingredients into the ground beef. Set crock pot to low and cook for 7-9 hours or high for 2-4 hours (settings may vary on different crockpots) Serve warm on your favorite bun or sandwich bread and enjoy