Lawyers say DNA evidence exonerates 2 men convicted of 1994 murder

CHICAGO -- Attorneys say two men serving time for a brutal 1994 murder in Englewood were wrongfully convicted.

They say DNA evidence exonerates Darryl Fulton and Nevest Coleman. The men have been behind bars for more than two decades after they were convicted of the rape and murder of Antwinica Bridgeman on her 19th birthday back in April 1994.

Her body wasn't found for three weeks, and a brick had been shoved in her mouth to keep her from screaming.

Attorneys say DNA from semen on Bridgeman's underwear points to a serial rapist who assaulted at least three other women. The rapist's DNA was also found underneath her fingernails.

Coleman's lawyer, Russell Ainsworth, says his client had never been arrested in his life.

"He was 25 years old, working as a groundskeeper at Comiskey Park," Ainsworth said. "When he was arrested in this case, the only thing that convicted him was his false confession. But now we have explosive new DNA evidence demonstrating that he's innocent."

Attorneys say the detectives in the case forced confessions from other innocent people. Coleman's family members were at 26th and California Monday, hoping for a homecoming.

"I miss my daddy so much," said Chanequa Allen, Coleman's daughter. "And it's like I know he missed out on a lot -- birthdays, graduation, my first born child...and it's like I just want him home. I know he couldn't be there for me, but at least, can he be home?"

For now, Coleman and Fulton will remain behind bars. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says she doesn't want to release anyone until all the DNA testing is complete. That's expected to happen later this month.