‘Inappropriate’ Snapchat disqualifies Little League softball team from championship game

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Little League softball team in Virginia was disqualified from their championship game after posting an obscene picture on social media .

The Atlee Junior softball team learned the hard way after one teammate posted a 'Snapchat of 6 teammates flipping the bird under the caption, "watch out host."

The post was immediately deleted and the team apologized, however, they were disqualified from the nationally televised tournament final at the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

Little League spokesman Kevin Fountain called the post “inappropriate” in a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, explaining that it violated the league’s “policies regarding unsportsmanlike conduct.”

The team's manager says he thinks the girls have learned from their experience.