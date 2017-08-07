High pressure dominates here through Wednesday

The center of high pressure will slowly migrate from just to our west Tuesday to a little to our east Wednesday, leaving mostly sunny daytime skies and clear/cool overnight conditions across the Chicago area for the next 24 to 48 hours.

At the same time, Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to move west across the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday and possibly intensify to Hurricane-strength over the Bay of Campeche Wednesday before hitting mainland Mexico Thursday.

Our next chance of rain looks to occur later Thursday into early Friday, as low pressure moves west to east through our area.