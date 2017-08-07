× Goat caught on camera jumping on police car

BLANCHARD, Okla. — In Oklahoma, a police officer’s body cam caught someone in the act.

It was a goat that jumped onto a police cruiser Saturday.

The officer was looking for the owner of a lost pony, when a goat climbed onto the squad car.

A neighbor came out and helped get the goat down but the feisty guy jumped right back up a second time.

The officer said the video would help make a great claim for insurance, but officials with the department said the goat didn’t do any damage.