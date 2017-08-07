× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ San Francisco

* LHP Matt Moore starts for SF tonight. The Cubs have been a different club when facing a lefty starting pitcher so far this season. They are 18-7 vs. left-handed starters and 40-45 vs. righties.

* Jake Arrieta has been outstanding on the mound in his three starts away from home since the start of July, allowing only three runs in 20 1/3 innings.

* Brandon Belt is one of seven major leaguers currently leading his respective team in each of the three true outcomes: home runs (18), walks (66) and strikeouts (104).

* The Giants are 25 games under the .500 mark at this point of a season for only the fourth time in franchise history.