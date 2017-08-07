× CPS lays off 950, including 356 teachers

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Monday that about 950 of its employees, including about 356 teachers, were laid off.

“CPS principals have worked tirelessly to plan for the year ahead under unusually tight deadlines thanks to Governor Rauner’s decision to stand in the way of historic education funding reform,” CPS spokesman Michael Passman said in a statement. He continued:

“As part of the annual school budget process, principals are moving forward today with staffing changes, which are at their lowest level since at least 2007 due to concerted efforts to direct as many resources as possible to the classroom. The number of open teaching positions in CPS schools is far greater than the number of teachers involved in today’s staffing changes, and we expect the majority of impacted teachers to find new full-time positions in district schools.”

CPS was supposed to release their budget for the coming year Monday, but they are delaying it.

“We are doing this to allow Springfield more time to resolve the statewide education funding crisis before we ask our Board to vote on a budget,” Passman said in a news release.

State law requires CPS to approve its operating budget before Sept. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.