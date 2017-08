CHICAGO – The Chicago Police Department is accepting applications for its next police entrance exam, starting a week from Tuesday.

The application period begins August 15 and the test is on December 16. The hiring initiative is part of the city’s plan to add 1,000 new officers over the next two years to fight crime.

Police Chief Superintendent Eddie Johnson said new hires are also part of the department’s bigger goals of having a more diverse force and implementing its new use of force policy.

In announcing new Police recruitment campaign. Supt. Johnson reaffirms that we are the police department for everyone in Chicago pic.twitter.com/EoJ3S3XRti — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 7, 2017