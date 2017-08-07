Comedian/Impressionist Ryan Goldsher Tells Jokes as Different Celebrities!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friend of WGN Morning News, comedian and impressionist, Ryan Goldsher is from Northbrook and won $10,000 on his episode of the cable TV competition show First Impressions With Dana Carvey.

The audience enjoyed hearing Ryan Goldsher impersonate Morgan Freeman, President Barack Obama, Nicolas Cage, Robin Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

Goldsher is currently a student at USC and just appeared on a new show called Polaris Primetime on Disney XD.

If you are in LA, you can find him at Second City and various open mic places.

In my personal opinion, this 20 year old is going to be a big star! And it couldn't happen to a better person.