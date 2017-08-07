Chicago police announce application date for police exam

CHICAGO — Chicago is accepting applications for its next police entrance exam, starting next week.

It’s part of the city’s plan to add 1,000 new officers over the next two years to fight crime.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said Monday the new hires are also part of the departments bigger goals of having a more diverse force and implementing its new use of force policy.

Officers who join will make $72,510 annually after 18 months and will be eligible for healthcare benefits, tuition reimbursement, clothing allowances and a retirement plan.

The police application will be available next Tuesday, Aug. 15. The entrance exam is Dec. 16.