× Bears offensive lineman Eric Kush out for the season

BOURBONNAIS – For the most part, John Fox has been pretty lucky when it comes to the injury bug biting his team during preseason workouts.

Through a week-and-a-half of workouts, the Bears for the most part escaped major injury unlike past seasons where a few players were lost for an extended period of time due to various ailments.

But on Monday, the Bears suffered their first long-term significant injury as offensive guard Eric Kush was lost for the season with a torn hamstring. Fox confirmed the news after Monday’s workout at Olivet Nazarene University.

He said that Kush was trying to work through pain in the hamstring in one place and that an examination on Friday revealed a tear in another part of the hamstring.

Kush was getting ready to start his second year with the Bears and his fifth in the NFL. Last year he appeared in eight games at guard for the Bears and started four. He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before splitting the 2015 season in Tampa Bay in St. Louis.

Four of Kush’s five career starts came with the Bears last season.