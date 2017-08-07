2 men caught on video breaking into boat on Diversey Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A couple of would-be thieves broke into a boat docked on Diversey Harbor Monday morning, only to find the owners sleeping inside.

The boat owners said they've had about $1,000 of their property stolen so far this summer, so on Sunday night, they installed a surveillance camera which recorded its first robbery first thing Monday.

The thieves could be seen on video falling all over each other to get away, clearly surprised to find a couple on board the boat they were trying to rob.

"Literally they were two intruders who were entering out bedroom with intent to rob and who knows what else. It was scary,” Denise Schroeder-Katsaros, said.

She said she heard the men come aboard just after 6 a.m. The dogs heard them, too, and started to bark. It was over fast, but the new camera captured everything.

One offender is described as a black male around 20 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 170 pounds with corn row style hair.

The other is described as a white male around 20 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown hair.

Unfortunately, boat owners are reporting a rash of thefts at Diversey Harbor this summer, but few as brazen as this.

"It's like coming into my house, walking into my bedroom. This is our home for the summer. it was not a good morning." Dean Katsaros said.

Police responded quickly. The boaters said the harbormaster and security do a great job. But they said they plan to do more such as increasing patrols from now until the end of the season on October 31.