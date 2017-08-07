Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Amy Bizzarri and Photographer Susie Inverso have trekked across this amazing city to come up with 111 beautiful, funky, delicious, unusual, off-kilter, unique, and truly wonderful places for this new guidebook.

Little known Mob stories, hidden gardens, and Chicago's lost history are some of the feature attractions in the buildings, parks, bars, restaurants, shops and city streets featured in 111 Places in Chicago. We especially love the way Chicago has reclaimed so much of its past and brought it back to life for us to rediscover today.