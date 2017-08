× Yves Saint Laurent selling $2,600 stiletto skates

CHICAGO — A high-end designer is taking heels to new heights with stiletto skates.

The dangerous heels with wheels from Yves Saint Laurent come in four styles and are only available in store.

The heels feature brake pads, like old style roller skates, but the price tag may take your breath away.

These precarious pumps cost $2,600.