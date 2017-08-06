Suspected thief arrested with 60 phones at Lollapalooza, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police say they recovered over 60 cellphones after arresting a suspect who is believed to have been stealing mobile devices from concertgoers at Lollapalooza over the weekend.

“Great work by officers & concert-goers,” the CPD tweeted in announcing their arrest of the alleged thief.

Anyone who lost their phone or any other object is advised to go to lolla.com/lostfound to search for the item and then file a claim to get it back. As of 7 a.m. Sunday there are over 600 unclaimed items on the site, including 135 phones.

The office of Emergency Management reported 12 arrests in the first two days of lollapalooza, mostly for battery, trespassing, and narcotics. Paramedics took 128 people to the hospital over the first two days as well.

Lollapalooza wraps up Sunday in Grant Park, with Arcade Fire and Justice closing out the musical festival. Day three headliners Saturday were Zara Larsson, Alt-J, and Chance the Rapper. About 100,000 people from around the world attend each of the festival’s four days.