Report: Jay Cutler joining Dolphins on one-year deal

MIAMI – Jay Cutler isn’t going into the broadcast booth after all.

According to multiple reports, Cutler is signing with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth at least $10 million to shore up their quarterback situation after Ryan Tannehill went down with a potential season-ending knee injury.

Cutler will reunite with head coach Adam Gase, who helped him resurrect his career two years ago when Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Bears.

During that season, Cutler had the best touchdown to interception ratio of his career, the second-best completion percentage, and the third-best yards per attempt and overall quarterback rating.

In his final year in Chicago, he threw for just over 1,000 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.

Cutler was supposed to join FOX’s broadcast team for the upcoming season and was reportedly on the fence about leaving his family before eventually agreeing to sign.

The Dolphins don’t play the Bears this year and would only meet if the two teams made it to the Super Bowl.