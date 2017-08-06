× Rain possible Monday, then dry into midweek

In a summer that has produced nearly 160 percent of its normal rain, a period with little precipitation is welcome. Rainfall amounts have varied widely across the metro area. At O’Hare International Airport, 12.92 inches of rain have fallen since June 1, a surplus of nearly 5 inches. Scattered showers are possible Monday before a push of dry air arrives, bringing generally clear skies for Tuesday and much of Wednesday.

The latter half of the week will feature a chance of thunderstorms each day. Coverage is expected to be isolated, so area-averaged rainfall is forecast to amount to only about a half-inch for the seven-day period ending Sunday. The most likely period for any one location to receive significant rain would be over the weekend, when dew point temperatures are forecast to rise.