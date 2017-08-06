× Police searching for car used in fatal hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to find the hit and run driver who struck and killed a man on the West Side.

Willie Hopkins, 42, was hit by a car early morning Friday, July 28 as he was walking in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway.

The driver left the scene without stopping.

Police are looking for a dark gray car, possibly a BMW 325/330 with damage to the left side and front end.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle is asked to called police at 312-745-4521.