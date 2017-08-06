Lollapalooza 2017 wraps up in Grant Park Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lollapalooza wrapped up with a performance by Arcade Fire Sunday night. It was a long, fun weekend for concert goers.

Thousands gathered every day in Grant Park since Thursday.

More than 170 performers played eight stages this weekend. While rain shut down the party early Thursday, that didn’t keep people down for long. Even for those who say they couldn’t afford to get inside.

“There are certain points where you can enjoy the live music you can kinda like see on the monitors what’s going on on the inside,” Helene Williams said.

“Everything is so expensive and they just keep hiking up prices every year,” Catharine Pierce said.

About 100,000 people came out each day this weekend.

“At this point we’re at the end of four days and we’re exhausted, we just wanna go home,” Anna Pierce said.

As of Saturday, Chicago police had arrested 16 people for a variety of crimes including theft, battery, and drug use. About 185 people were hospitalized, suffering from dehydration, twisted ankles and other medical problems. Police also recovered 60 cell phones that had been stolen from festival goers. But none of that put a damper on the music.

“Just being around different groups of people that’s always in a good vibe. Especially in Chicago. All these bad vibes you know what I mean? It’s good to find the good vibes,” Keneth Douglas said.

While there were mixed reviews about this year’s lineup, many said they’ll still be back.

The CTA is providing extra service until 1 a.m.