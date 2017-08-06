For the latest weather updates, head to wgntv.com/weather.
Light rain possible Sunday evening, temps in 70s
-
Sunny skies, warm temps and not much rain in sight
-
Temps drop as weekend gets closer
-
Cooler temps over weekend, cloudy skies
-
Weekend forecast: cloudy skies, cooler temps
-
Weather: Sunday and 7-day forecast
-
-
Flash Flood Warning issued for 7 Illinois counties, including Cook
-
7-day forecast: Temps drop Friday, warm and rainy Saturday
-
90s are back in Chicago, and with it, a chance for storms
-
Warm, sunny skies but chance of evening showers
-
Cubs game against Diamondbacks underway after rain delay
-
-
Lollapalooza 2017 kicks off: Everything you need to know
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected
-
Tranquil weather to continue through Tuesday