Kids get in free at Brookfield Zoo August 7 to 9

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — For families looking for something fun to do before school starts, look no further than the Brookfield Zoo.

Kids under 12 will be able to get free admission at the zoo from August 7 until August 9 as part of the zoo’s Kids’ Free Days.

On Kids’ Free Days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit czs.org/KidsFreeDays.