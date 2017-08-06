Julie DiCaro joins Sports Feed on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sunday was an interesting day for Chicago sports fans - both in football and baseball.

As the Cubs dropped a three-run lead to the Nationals in a five-run defeat, Jay Cutler was finding his way back into the league with the Miami Dolphins.

Yes, that last statement was correct. Ryan Tanneyhill's injury was enough to get the former Bears quarterback out of the broadcast booth and back into the pads for 2017.

Julie DiCaro of 670 The Score discussed both of those topics from the weekend on Sunday's Sports Feed. She discussed the Cubs' run for a third-straight playoff appearance along with the new Dolphins quarterback with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

