Hemp-infused whiskey sold at Colorado, Canadian distilleries

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — Two distilleries, one in Colorado, the other in Canada, are now offering hemp whiskey.

Colorado’s Coal Creek Distillery has created “Colorado Small Batch 64″made with hemp seeds. The distillery promises it’s “no gimmick.”

The Canadian brand “Mary Jane’s Primo Hemp Whiskey” contains a hemp infusion and is only available in Canada.

Both distilleries say the hemp in their whiskey will not get people high the way cannabis does.